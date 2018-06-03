.
03.06.2018
Алена Антонова
Джонни Депп восхитился подарком белорусского скульптора

Самое топовое из Instagram.

Скульптор из Беларуси Станислав Никонович создал глиняную фигурку Джонни Деппа и вручил ее актеру на концерте в Москве.

Фото instagram.com/stas_mgh

«4 месяца работы, 3 года визуализации, 400 гр. полимерной глины, 3 гр. серебра, кусочек дерева, несколько отзывчивых людей, щепотка везения — и цель достигнута! Нужно ставить новую!» — написал мастер в Инстаграме.

Sometimes in this business you meet really cool people. A while back I heard from a talented sculptor (@stas_mgh), who lives in Belarus. He created this incredible sculpture of #JohnnyDepp, and we finally caught up with him in #Moscow. Much to my surprise, he had ALSO created an incredible sculpture of me! I’m blown away at how he captured my personality exactly, down to the very last detail! He nailed my @sonyalpha camera, my @onabags Bowery camera bag, my signature beanie, he even nailed my favorite @fluevog boots! Check out my bag - there are wooden stakes to kill vampires with, and around my neck... GARLIC! He even nailed my @clocksandcolours rings! Really, one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen. Thank you Nikonovich!! There’s a YouTube video on the making of Johnny’s sculpture, I’ll link to that in my profile! _______________________________________________________ #rocknroll #concert #tour #travel #candid #nashvillephotographer #frontrow #backstage #behindthescenes #rockphotography #concert #alicecooper #lifestyle #hollywoodvampires #aerosmith #documentaryphotography #sony @sonyalpha @sonyimages @zeisscameralenses #whereONAgoes

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Kyler Clark (@cerealkyler) am

Джонни Депп назвал скульптуру невероятной и восхитился,  как точно скульптор смог понять и передать его характер и стиль.

«Одна из самых крутых вещей, которые я когда-либо видел. Спасибо, Никонович!» — поблагодарил актер мастера.

